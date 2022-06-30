Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HSBC dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.76.

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $197.17 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.69 and its 200 day moving average is $266.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

