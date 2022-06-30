Congress Asset Management Co. MA Invests $12.98 Million in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 931,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 142,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 398,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $9.31 on Thursday. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $22.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RADA. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

