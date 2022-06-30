SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $52.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day moving average of $62.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

