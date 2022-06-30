Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $13,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 596.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $99.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.65. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.73 and a 12-month high of $141.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.28 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,656,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,904.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $2,110,512. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

