3,096 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Acquired by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,995,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,612,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,331 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,027,000 after buying an additional 560,536 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,676,462,000 after buying an additional 477,354 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $66.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.45. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.81.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

