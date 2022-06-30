Icon Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

TRGP stock opened at $60.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of -104.55 and a beta of 2.53. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.80.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -241.38%.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 27,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $2,190,250.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,349.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,662 shares of company stock worth $4,847,249. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.