Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Holdings Boosted by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 605.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 15,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,953 shares of company stock worth $995,989. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $83.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.82%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

