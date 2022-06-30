Icon Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $83.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.82%.

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $995,989 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

