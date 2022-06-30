Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,308 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $25,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Eaton by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETN opened at $127.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.73.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

