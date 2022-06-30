Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 12,970 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,970 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $27,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 7.6% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 31,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 150,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $129.77 on Thursday. 3M has a 12 month low of $128.19 and a 12 month high of $203.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.37. The company has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.64.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

