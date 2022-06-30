Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Takes Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

CTRA opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.22.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

