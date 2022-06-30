Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 592 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 738 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

CRM opened at $170.61 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.23. The firm has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,684,212.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,743 shares of company stock valued at $20,169,996. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on Salesforce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.28.

Salesforce Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.