TheStreet Lowers Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) to C+

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

CUZ opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.32. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

