Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 2,499 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

GSLC opened at $75.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.38 and a 200 day moving average of $85.76. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $72.19 and a 52-week high of $95.90.

