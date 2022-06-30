Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.03.

NYSE ACN opened at $279.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.