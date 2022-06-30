Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 36,969 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,969 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Integer were worth $13,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $71.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.36 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). Integer had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Integer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.