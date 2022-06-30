Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $135.07 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.61 and a 200-day moving average of $152.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.