Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.56.

Shares of META opened at $163.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $443.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.85. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,383.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,564 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,201. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

