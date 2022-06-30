Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $1,362,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,787,888.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,165 shares of company stock worth $21,328,796. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.86.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $96.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

