Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,467 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 66,963 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $13,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABCB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 207.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 62,931 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $732,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 129.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 41,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $40.20 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

About Ameris Bancorp (Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.