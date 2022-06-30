Congress Asset Management Co. MA Invests $13.50 Million in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 426,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,499,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $532,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.63 million, a P/E ratio of 97.86 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

CLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $21.30 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

