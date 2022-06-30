Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in CONMED were worth $15,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in CONMED by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNMD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.92. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $87.24 and a 12-month high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.77 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $265,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $692,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,118 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Profile (Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

