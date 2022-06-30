Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,999 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in ICF International were worth $14,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ICF International by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICFI stock opened at $94.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.67. ICF International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.81 and a 200-day moving average of $96.10.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.66 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on ICF International from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

About ICF International (Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.