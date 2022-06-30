Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 25,636 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,636 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Novanta were worth $16,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Novanta by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,690,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,121,000 after buying an additional 71,544 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novanta by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,224,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,979,000 after buying an additional 90,360 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,859,000 after purchasing an additional 37,826 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,011,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,303,000 after purchasing an additional 301,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,145,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $124.85 on Thursday. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $184.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.96 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Novanta from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

