180,039 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 180,039 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,025,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $170,274.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FIX opened at $81.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $103.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.31 and its 200-day moving average is $88.97.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The company had revenue of $885.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.60 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. Analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.98%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

