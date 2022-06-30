Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,266 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $14,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 561.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Skyline Champion from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

NYSE SKY opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.93. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average of $61.54.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Profile (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.