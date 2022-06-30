Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $13.72 Million Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,409 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Neogen were worth $13,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 11.7% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Neogen by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,184,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,432,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

NEOG stock opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.81. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Neogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.