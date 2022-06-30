Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $14.79 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.0% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $147.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.69 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.95 and its 200-day moving average is $161.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,461 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.