AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,437 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $15,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $5,415,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $4,846,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMN opened at $112.36 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $129.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.60.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

