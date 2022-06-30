SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 57.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $20.28 on Thursday. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.17.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $462.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.02 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $654,844.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in SMART Global during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SMART Global by 100.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SMART Global by 162.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SMART Global by 284.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in SMART Global by 181.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

