Ellevest Inc. Sells 1,362 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of America by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,486 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Bank of America by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $31.86 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $256.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

