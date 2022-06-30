Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.