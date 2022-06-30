TCW Group Inc. Sells 15,692 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,194 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 15,692 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after buying an additional 9,449,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $660,733,000 after buying an additional 889,190 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $635,212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $594,489,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,828,632 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $412,114,000 after buying an additional 174,831 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

