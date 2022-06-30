ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,901 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 877,312 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Splunk by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Splunk by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Splunk by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,791 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $92.32 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $176.66. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.13.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,135,699. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,364 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.95.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

