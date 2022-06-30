JB Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

JB Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 122,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 484.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 28,743 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $41.51 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.06.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.