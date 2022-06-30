TCW Group Inc. Makes New $2.64 Million Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,964,000 after purchasing an additional 342,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,002,000 after purchasing an additional 297,846 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,478,000 after purchasing an additional 337,859 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 334.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,557 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,529.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,563 shares of company stock valued at $182,773 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $49.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.77.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FAST. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Fastenal Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.