Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Reduced by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 22,688 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $562.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Netflix from $497.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.08.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $178.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

