Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,217 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,278,000 after purchasing an additional 321,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

Shares of HCA opened at $175.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.13 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other news, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.