PFG Advisors Sells 72 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $178.36 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.27 and its 200-day moving average is $350.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Netflix from $497.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.08.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

