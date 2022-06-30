Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,245 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 75,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 28,561 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GRMN opened at $99.03 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $92.53 and a one year high of $178.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

