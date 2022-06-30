Everhart Financial Group Inc. Makes New $471,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,431 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $95.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $174.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.60.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.