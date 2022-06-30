Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,713 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $16,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

NARI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $69.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2,309.33 and a beta of 1.73. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.83.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $608,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,654,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,549,410.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $453,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,114.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,431,980. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inari Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.