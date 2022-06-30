Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 64,390 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 487,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,390 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $16,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVID. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 6.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 42.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Christian Asmar bought 250,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,182,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,369,240.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $254,326.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 229,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,680.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVID shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Avid Technology stock opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.21. Avid Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.29.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.07 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

