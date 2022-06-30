Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $17.39 Million Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,003 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $17,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOOT. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $1,562,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 18,439 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

BOOT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.70.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $72.79 on Thursday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.79 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.80.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $470,307.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $495,715.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $781,292 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

