e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,663 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $17,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELF opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 69.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.70%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 14,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $404,818.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,730.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $180,673.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,313.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,717 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,420 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

