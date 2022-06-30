First United Bank & Trust Acquires New Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,631,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 204,025 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 270,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 163,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 206,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 47,405 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

BKLN opened at $20.45 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.