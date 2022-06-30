First United Bank & Trust Acquires New Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,631,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 204,025 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 270,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 163,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 206,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 47,405 shares in the last quarter.
BKLN opened at $20.45 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.