Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 322.3% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 46,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 35,222 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 72,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,562,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $27.35 on Thursday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.96.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.