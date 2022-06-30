Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on APH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $64.37 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.71. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

