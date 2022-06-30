First United Bank & Trust Takes $245,000 Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AA. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 73.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $12,221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Alcoa by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $47.62 on Thursday. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.34.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

