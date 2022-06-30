Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $21.10 Million Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 584,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,644 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $21,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHYF. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at $575,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.72. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.92 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHYF shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

